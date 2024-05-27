Cardinals NFL Draft grades: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State 66th overall

The Arizona Cardinals continue to invest in their newfound commitment to the running attack under second-year head coach Jonathan Gannon by securing yet another guy to tote the rock with the selection of Florida State running back Trey Benson at the top of the third round.

Benson projects as a backup to established and underrated starter James Conner. Though in this league there is hardly any running back that sees a vast majority of carries, and given the physical skillset of Benson, it’s likely Arizona will quickly add him into the mix as a rotational piece.

Physical, balanced, and explosive in his running, Benson was one of the most impressive running backs in this entire class. To get a talent like Benson, who is almost certainly going to be the locked-in starter in the near future, is excellent value for Arizona in the third round of this class.

Grade: A

