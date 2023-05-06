Cardinals moving Willson Contreras off catcher months after he signed $87.5 million contract

Willson Contreras will move off catcher for the time being. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals already have buyer's remorse about one of their biggest offseason acquisitions. Willson Contreras, who signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the team in December, is already being moved off catcher just a month into the 2023 regular season, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Contreras will reportedly play the outfield and be used as a designated hitter for at least a few weeks. Manager Oliver Marmol confirmed Contreras would see more time at designated hitter.

The team called up catcher Tres Barrera on Saturday to replace Contreras behind the plate. Barrera and Andrew Knizner will split catching duties while Contreras gets used to his new positions.

#STLCards manager Oli Marmol affirmed that Willson Contreras will be used almost exclusively as a DH in the coming weeks.



In an attempt to enhance familiarity with pitchers, Andrew Knizner will do the bulk of the catching over the next two weeks. Tres Barrera will catch some. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 6, 2023

The moves come as a major surprise considering Contreras signed a massive contract with the club in December. He's played the vast majority of his games at catcher since being called up to the majors in 2016. Early in his career, however, Contreras played some games in the outfield and at first base. He's also played three innings at third base. Contreras has not appeared in left or right field since 2021, when he was used for an inning in right.

It also could have significant implications on the rest of the Cardinals' roster. Contreras joins an already talented group in the outfield. Many believed the Cardinals would have to trade one of their outfielders before Contreras joined the fray. That could create a playing-time logjam, especially once Tyler O'Neill is able to return from a back injury.

Making Contreras a full-time designated hitters comes with issues as well. Nolan Gorman has been used as the team's primary designated hitter and is in the midst of a breakout season. Gorman, 22, is hitting .265/.348/.531, with 7 home runs, in 112 plate appearances.

Gorman can play second and third base, but those positions are filled by Brendon Donovan and Nolan Arenado. Gorman won't take Arenado's spot, so second base seems more likely.

Contreras hasn't played poorly over his first month with the Cardinals. He's hitting .280/.361/.421, with 2 home runs, over 122 plate appearances. The bat is still strong, though probably not good enough to justify Contreras' $87.5 million contract.

A trade feels likely. Given the Cardinals' overcrowded lineup, someone will have to go. It won't be Contreras and his mega-deal, so one of the team's younger players, like Gorman or Dylan Carlson, could be on the move. O'Neill is also a candidate to be traded once he returns.

That might benefit the Cardinals in the short term. The team's rotation is off to a brutal start, and trading one of their promising hitters for an equally promising pitcher could help the team rise in the standings after starting the season 10-23.

Even if a trade helps, moving Contreras off catcher this early in his deal is a bad sign. He was brought in thanks to his ability to play one of the most demanding positions on the field. If the Cardinals already feel Contreras can't handle catching, the team will need his bat to remain strong well after he ages out of his prime.

That's a tough thing to ask, especially of a player whose value was tied to locking down a key defensive position.