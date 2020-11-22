Cardinals S Jalen Thompson injured same ankle vs. Seahawks as he did in Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals must deal with another injury in the defensive secondary. After safety Jalen Thompson got hurt on the second play of the season and missed until after the bye week, he is injured again.

Against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, he left the game and did not return with an ankle injury.

It is the same ankle he injured in Week 1.

“It looked like he reaggravated that ankle injury so I’m not sure of the extent of it,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday. He was expecting more news later the same day but did not have much more to say. “Hopefully, it’s not as bad as it was the first time.”

He played in 37 defensive snaps and collected three tackles.

So far this season, he has played in 169 snaps in four games and has 14 total tackles and a pass breakup.

The Cardinals don’t play against until next Sunday and the first injury report won’t come out until Wednesday.

