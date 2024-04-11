Cardinals to host predraft visit with RB Ray Davis

The Arizona Cardinals have more predraft official visits coming. According to Aaron Wilson, they have one upcoming with Kentucky running back Ray Davis.

Davis played five seasons in college for three schools, beginning with two years at Temple, two at Vanderbilt and then finally for Kentucky in 2023.

In five years, he rushed for a total of 3,626 yards and 29 touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry. Last season, he had 1,129 rushing yards and 14 scores on 5.7 yards per attempt. He also caught 33 passes for 323 yards for another seven touchdowns.

He had a 1,000-yard season in 2022 for Vanderbilt and 981 yards in his freshman season for Temple.

He is 5-foot-8 and 211 pounds. At the NFL combine, he ran the 40 in 4.52 seconds, had a 35-inch vertical leap and 119-inch broad jump, giving him an average to slightly above average athletic profile.

He projects as a late Day 2 or a Day 3 pick and is a guy to watch for the Cardinals. He can play all three downs.

He is one of two running backs known to have top-30 visits with Arizona.

