Cardinals hold tryouts for 7 players, including 3 long snappers

The Arizona Cardinals had a busy Tuesday and the team facility. They are dealing with a number of injuries, including one to long snapper Aaron Brewer that is expected to keep him out a couple of weeks.

They held tryouts for seven players on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction report. They brought in three long snappers, two receivers and two tight ends.

With three open practice squad spots, we should expect the signing of three of these players.

Below are the details of what players came in for workouts.

They brought in 3 long snappers

After bringing in former Green Bay Packers long snapper Hunter Bradley on Friday, the Cardinals brought in three more Tuesday.

One was Beau Brinkley, who handled long-snapping duties for the Tennessee Titans from 2012-2020.

They also brought in Colin Holba, who has been a short-term option at long snapper for a few teams from 2017-2020. He has appeared in 19 games.

The other was Kyle Nelson, who has been in the league since 2012. He spent eight years with the San Francisco 49ers.

WR Keelan Doss, WR Darrius Shepherd

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Doss played in nine games in 2019-2020 for the Las Vegas Raiders. He has 11 career receptions. He is 6-3 and 215 pounds.

Shepherd spent time with the Green Bay Packers the last two seasons and returned kicks and punts.

He has averaged 18.7 yards on 20 career kick returns. He is 5-11 and 186 pounds.

TE Alex Ellis, TE Kyle Markway

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end David Wells, signed from the practice squad last week to the 53-man roster, played one snap on Sunday and injured his hand.

They brought in two on Tuesday.

Ellis reportedly has signed to the practice squad.

He is 6-4, 245 and has bounced around in the league since 2016. He has been with the Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, Patriots and Raiders.

He has appeared in 11 career games and has three career receptions.

Markway is 6-4 and 250 pounds. He spent 2020 on the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns after joining the team as an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina. He has not yet played in an NFL game.

