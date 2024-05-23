Cardinals first-round WR Marvin Harrison signs rookie contract

Cardinals first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. made if official Thursday, signing his four-year rookie contract with a fifth-year option.

"It’s my first job," Harrison told Darren Urban of the team website. "Ever since I got here, I've been telling people I'm going to work. It's not practice anymore."

The Cardinals have three draft picks left to sign, with first-round defensive lineman Darius Robinson, third-round running back Trey Benson and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson still unsigned.

Harrison's deal is worth $35.3 million guaranteed, with a $22.5 million signing bonus.

He is the highest draft pick to sign his rookie deal, with quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye still unsigned.

"All the guys around, offense and defense, have done a great job welcoming me," Harrison said. "I'm excited to go out there, earn the trust of my teammates, and earn a role any way I can."

The Ohio State product, who totaled 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns in a 38-game college career, is expected to take over as WR1 for the Cardinals.