Cardinals fall to Whitley County in five innings, 13-3

Apr. 27—Another dominant night from the Whitley County Colonels led them to their second straight win over the South Laurel Cardinals, giving them the series sweep in the 50th District matchup.

The Colonels were coming off of an 8-0 shutout win against South Laurel on Monday, and had an even bigger game on Tuesday. Their 13 runs on 12 hits, while getting a strong performance from their defense, led to a 13-3 win in just five innings.

Grant Zehr started on the mound for the Colonels and took the win in three innings pitched. Zehr allowed four hits and two earned runs. Mason Croley came on in relief and pitched one and one-third innings, while Landon Siler pitched two-thirds of an inning.

The Colonels used a big first inning to all but put the game away early. Hits from Croley, Zehr, Petrey, Bryce Anderson, and Logan Bennett all drove home runs in the first inning to give the Colonels a 7-1 lead after one.

Whitley County went on to score a run in each of the innings after the first. They scored two runs in the bottom of the second and another in the bottom of the third, extending their lead to 10-2 heading into the fourth.

The Colonels scored one inning in the bottom of the fourth and added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. South Laurel scored a run in each of the first, third, and fifth innings, but it was not enough as Whitley County ended the game via the 10-run rule.

After picking up the win from the mound on Monday, Petrey had a huge night at the plate one night later. He finished the game with two triples, a double, and a single. Anderson had two doubles, while Zehr added three singles.

Rose, Bennett, and Wright each singled once. Anderson and Zehr led all batters with three runs batted in, Croely and Bennett each drove in two runs, while Petrey and Wight.

South Laurel was led by Tyler Curry, who had a triple and two singles in the loss. Ashton Garland, Harrison Byrd, and Hunter Bundy all singled once. Curry drove in two runs and Cole Harville added one.

Will Alsip pitched four and two-thirds innings for the Lady Cardinals, allowing 11 hits and six earned runs. Alex Collett also saw time on the mound for South Laurel.

With the win, Whitley County moved to 16-10 on the season and 4-2 in district play. The district record leaves the Colonels with the No. 2 seed in the 50th District Tournament. South Laurel dropped to 10-15 and will finish as the No. 3 in the postseason.