Cardinals to face 5 of NFL’s top CBs in 2023
The offseason has brought us positional rankings. The Arizona Cardinals do not have any of the league’s top 11 cornerbacks.
They will play five of those top corners.
Check them out below.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1 overall)
The Cardinals will play in Philly on New Year’s Eve in Week 17. He isn’t the only top cornerback the Cardinals will face that game.
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 3 overall)
Slay is the second half of the Eagles’ duo. The Cardinals face Slay and Bradberry in Week 17.
Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks (No. 8 overall)
The Cardinals will face Woolen, as he plays for the NFC West rival Seahawks. They travel to Seattle in Week 7 and will face them at home in Week 18.
Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens (No. 9 overall)
The Cardinals face Humphrey and the Ravens at home in Week 8.
Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 10 overall)
Peterson, the former Cardinal who played a decade for them from 2011-2020, is an opponent for the third consecutive year. The last two years were with the Vikings.
The Cardinals travel to Pittsburgh in Week 13.