Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson reportedly a potential Yankees trade target

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson "has surfaced as a potential Yankees trade target," according to a report Monday evening by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The Cardinals see New York prospect Clayton Beeter "as a fit," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported this past Friday.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM this past weekend that New York would "continue to focus on maybe a bat there that could be more of an established everyday offensive contributor in left field."

"If that's viable or not remains to be seen," Cashman added.

Carlson, 24, entered Monday slashing .240/.345/.374 with five home runs and 20 RBI in 58 games.

He debuted Aug. 15, 2020, with St. Louis and slashed .200/.252/.364 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 35 games.

Carlson was a finalist for National League Rookie of the Year in 2021 when he slashed .266/.343/.437 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI over 149 games.

He took a step back with his 2022 season, though, slashing .236/.316/.380 while adding eight home runs and 42 RBI in 128 games.

The Cardinals selected him from Elk Grove (Calif.) High School with the 2016 MLB Draft's No. 33 overall pick (first round).

Meanwhile, Beeter, 24, is the Yankees' sixth-best pitching prospect and No. 13 overall player on the farm, according to MLB.com.

Acquired this past August at the MLB trade deadline in the straight-up deal for Joey Gallo that sent the struggling outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Beeter boasted a 2.13 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over seven starts with Double-A Somerset last season.

Beeter remained with Somerset entering this year and picked up where he left off, exemplified by his 6-2 record and 2.08 ERA in 12 starts.

The Yankees promoted Beeter to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre June 23, and he has gone 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in three starts.

From Texas Tech, Beeter -- who, with Spencer Jones, represented the Yankees in the 2023 All-Star Futures Game -- was the 2020 MLB Draft's No. 66 overall pick.