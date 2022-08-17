Cardinals cut Jessie Lemonier

The Cardinals waived linebacker Jessie Lemonier on Wednesday, the team announced.

The team claimed Lemonier off waivers from the Lions on May 17.

Lemonier signed with the Chargers after going undrafted out of Liberty in 2020 and appeared in six games as a rookie. He signed to Detroit’s practice squad in September and earned a promotion to the active roster in October.

Lemonier appeared in seven games and made two starts in 2021. He had 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those contests.

