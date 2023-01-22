Cardinals connections in Giants-Eagles divisional round playoff game

Arizona Cardinals fans do not get to see their team in the postseason, but they can see some former Cardinals players in the postseason games this weekend.

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles play each other in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday night.

Both teams have former Cardinals on their team.

Who are they?

Giants OL Wyatt Davis

Davis spent a few weeks on the Cardinals’ roster this past season. He was claimed off waivers, played one offensive snap and was released. The Giants claimed him off waivers.

Giants S Tony Jefferson

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson made the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2013 and played four seasons for them.

He appeared in nine games for the Giants this year.

Giants OL Korey Cunningham

The Cardinals drafted Cummingham in 2018.

He is in his second season with the Giants. He is on the practice squad but appeared in one game this past season.

Eagles LB Haason Reddick

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick was a first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017 and he played four seasons, struggling to learn how to play inside linebacker mostly.

After he broke out with 12.5 sacks in 2020, he left in free agency to sign with the Panthers. He joined the Eagles last offseason and had a career-high 16 sacks this season.

Eagles OL Brett Toth

Toth is on the physically unable to prepare list for the Eagles. He was on the Cardinals in 2019 and was injured then.

