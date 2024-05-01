Cardinals announce pair of player cuts

The Arizona Cardinals reached their 91-man limit (90 plus the exemption for tight end Bernhard Seikovits) on their roster on Monday when they announced the signing of three undrafted rookies.

They announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, freeing up a couple of spots.

They released receiver Kaden Davis and cornerback Quavian White.

The Cardinals drafted two receivers and signed a third as a rookie free agent. They drafted three cornerbacks.

But with the releases, we can expect a pair of signings, either this week or perhaps after rookie minicamp if there is a tryout player who can make the offseason roster.

Davis signed in training camp last year and spent most of last season on the practice squad after spending a year on Denver’s practice squad and then playing in the USFL.

White signed with the Cardinals last year as a rookie free agent and spent time on the practice squad last season.

