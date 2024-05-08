Cardinals add former Bengals LB Markus Bailey

The Arizona Cardinals entered the week with two vacancies on the offseason roster. They filled one on Tuesday with a veteran, announcing they signed former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey.

He spent the last four years with Cincinnati after being selected by the Bengals in the seventh round of the 202 NFL draft out of Purdue.

In four seasons, he appeared in 60 games and has 73 to tackles, 20 of which have come on special teams.

He has played a total of 387 defensive snaps in his career but 256 of those came in 2021. Last season, he logged only 29 defensive snaps. He logged 309 on special teams in 2023 and has played 950 over his four seasons.

It would appear he is an early candidate to fill the role vacated by Zeke Turner, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason after six seasons with the Cardinals.

