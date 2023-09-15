Cardinals add Budda Baker to injury report

The Cardinals added safety Budda Baker to their injury report Friday. He was limited at Friday's practice with a hamstring injury, and the team lists him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

He has missed only five games in seven seasons, including two last season with a fractured shoulder.

Baker has made four consecutive Pro Bowls and five for his career.

The Cardinals ruled out defensive lineman L.J. Collier (biceps) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle). Neither player participated in practice this week. Rookie Dante Stills is expected to dress in place of Collier, while Krys Barnes and Owen Pappoe will help offset Woods' absence.

Running back James Conner (calf) has no injury designation after a full practice Friday.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand) and defensive lineman Leki Fotu (shoulder) were limited Friday and are questionable for Sunday.