Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Chelsea, Fulham, Middlesbrough learn semi-final fate after Liverpool vs West Ham

With the current champions Manchester United being eliminated in the previous round, there will be a new winner of the Carabao Cup in 2024.

Last year’s runners-up, Newcastle United, suffered heartache at the hands of Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, who equalised late in stoppage time through Mykhailo Mudryk to force a 1-1 draw and the hosts would advance 4-2 on penalties.

Elsewhere, the in-form Everton suffered a setback with former Toffees boss Marco Silva guiding Fulham into the semi-finals. While the only non-Premier League club in the final four will be Middlesbrough, who had too much for League One’s Port Vale.

Of the teams remaining in the competition, Liverpool - who won the trophy in 2022 - are the favourites to lift the League Cup though they must first get past a strong West Ham United side tonight.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates from the Carabao Cup and to see who will face who in the semi-finals

Carabao Cup semi-final draw