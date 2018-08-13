Capitals' Oshie pulled ultimate good guy move on day with Cup
The NHL playoffs are arguably the biggest grind in all of sports. It takes 16 post-season victories and a full-team effort over the span of the two months to earn the right to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup.
But not everybody on the team gets a day with the trophy.
Capitals’ star forward T.J. Oshie, however, made sure a pair of players who were not given a day with the Cup — Travis Boyd and Shane Gersich — still got to celebrate.
Stanley Caps | Spend the day behind-the-scenes jetting around Minnesota with @TJOshie77 and the @StanleyCup. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/WDP6w8awOT
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 13, 2018
The pair of Capitals players only played a combined total of three games in the playoffs, but every member of a championship team plays an important role.
Also worth mentioning from the video is Oshie’s great choice of cereal; the American-born winger filled the chalice with Cap’n Crunch, proving the 10-year pro is not only a veteran in the NHL but also when it comes to breakfast foods.