Canisius names Penn State assistant Tiffany Swoffard as new women’s basketball coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius University named Penn State assistant Tiffany Swoffard as the 11th women’s basketball coach in program history, the school announced Wednesday.

Swoffard brings 14 years of experience as a Division I assistant coach to Canisius. Prior to spending last season on the Nittany Lions staff, she spent four seasons at Miami (Ohio), four seasons at Toledo and five seasons at Mercer.

“I am extremely thankful and excited to be named the head women’s basketball coach at Canisius University,” Swoffard said in a statement. “I want to thank President Steve Stoute, athletic director Bill Maher and deputy athletic director Lisa Liotta for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity.

“I chose to become a college coach with the belief that I can add value to young women’s lives through the game of basketball. I am passionate about people, academic excellence, service to the local community and winning. I will work tirelessly to elevate the Canisius program and I cannot wait to get started.”

Last season, she helped lead Penn State to a 22-13 record and a berth in the WBIT semifinals. She also coached St. Mary’s Lancaster graduate Shay Ciezki, who was a freshman on the Nittany Lions.

Swoffard replaces Sahar Nusseibeh, who left Canisius in late March to take the head coaching job at Eastern Michigan. Swoffard and Nusseibeh’s paths crossed when they spent two seasons together as assistant coaches at Miami (Ohio) from 2019-2021.

“Tiffany has spent 19 years preparing to be a head coach and she shared a compelling vision to continue the ascent of our women’s basketball program in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC),” Canisius athletic director Bill Maher said in a statement. “I am thrilled that her first head coaching opportunity will come at Canisius, and I look forward to working with her to reach our championship goals.”

Swoffard will be formally introduced as the Griffs’ head coach during a press conference on April 24.

