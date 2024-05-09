Candace Parker could change the shoe game for women’s basketball forever

Candace Parker is a WNBA legend as her 16-year WNBA career shows. She is now stepping off the court and into the boardroom full time as she was recently announced as president of Adidas women’s basketball.

In this new role she will have the ability to change the women’s side of the game once again, but this time with executive authority over Adidas women’s basketball products lines. Parker has her own signature shoe line with Adidas and was the ninth player in WNBA history to have a signature shoe.

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with Adidas,” said Parker. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by Adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. It’s not just about products; it’s about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation and access.”

The Next Chapter. After 16 years as a brand partner, we’re honored to announce Candace Parker as President of adidas Women’s Basketball. “This new leadership role symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s… pic.twitter.com/zo3Q8HhCCo — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) May 8, 2024

Parker will be tasked with building upon the brand’s storied women’s roster, creating a powerful platform aimed at influencing and elevating the future of women’s sports and evolving the Adidas women’s basketball business and catalyzing a new era of growth and credibility for the brand.

In fact, despite the WNBA having record-breaking performances and an overwhelming increase in viewership, there have only been 12 players with their own signature shoes bearing their names. It was recently announced Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark will be receiving a signature shoe deal, which will raise the number to 13, but superstar A’ja Wilson has yet to receive one.

With Parker in a role like this, we will likely begin to see a positive evolution in the way apparel and shoe brands view and appreciate women’s basketball players. The time is now to change the game, and Parker is the perfect person to do it.

