Candace Parker Appointed As President Of Adidas Women’s Basketball

About a week after stepping away from the WNBA, Candace Parker is embarking on a new trail to back the next generation of women athletes.

On April 28, 2024, after 16 years in the league, the WNBA legend announced that she had retired. While Parker broke the news that she was hanging up her jersey, she also shared that she will continue to focus on her family as well as pivot to the business side of the sport.

“This is the beginning…I’m attacking business, private equity, ownership (I will own both a NBA & WNBA team), broadcasting, production, boardrooms, beach volleyball, dominoes (sorry babe it’s going to get more real) with the same intensity & focus I did basketball,” Parker wrote via Instagram.

Amid Parker’s numerous aspirations, a leadership role has already come to fruition. According to a press release shared with AFROTECH™, on May 8, 2024, Adidas announced that Parker has been appointed as president of Adidas Women’s Basketball. The appointment comes after the long-standing partnership she and the sports retail giant formed over 16 years ago.

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with adidas,” Parker said, according to the press release. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. It’s not just about products; it’s about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access.”

In addition to bringing her previous WNBA experience to the table, the press release details that Parker will lead at Adidas Women’s Basketball through “innovative strategies and empowering initiatives” to create more access and representation for women athletes globally.

“We are honored to be a part of Candace’s historic legacy as she transitions from signature athlete to this new leadership role within adidas Basketball,” Adidas Global GM of Basketball Eric Wise stated. “As a true innovator with a profound passion for the game, we are confident that she is a perfect fit to evolve the adidas Women’s Basketball business and catalyze a new era of growth and credibility for the brand.”