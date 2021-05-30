Canadiens head coach Ducharme on Game 7: 'We’re going to Toronto to head to Winnipeg'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Liu
·Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme told media Sunday that he’s confident his team will take Game 7 and move onto the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s game-winning goal in overtime Saturday, the Canadiens forced a Game 7 with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This comes after two straight overtime wins against Toronto, where the Canadiens went from trailing the series 3-1 to now tying it and having an opportunity to advance to the next round.

“We’re approaching the game like we did the last two. We want to control what we can control,” Ducharme said in a press conference Sunday. “We’re confident. We’re going to Toronto to head to Winnipeg.”

Game 6 in Montreal had 2,500 fans in the arena – the first time that Bell Centre has had in-game attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadiens centre Jake Evans was coming off an injury heading into Game 6 and said that fans helped him keep his energy going during the game.

“When I found out I was playing, I was just so excited and so ready to get back in there. The fans helped me out a lot too,” Evans told media Sunday. “I’m not going to lie. I was pretty tired at some points…but the fans and just that excitement of playing a Game 6 against one of your rivals is a really cool experience.”

The Leafs and the Habs will be heading back to Toronto for the series-deciding game Monday. The winning team will then advance to the next round of the playoffs where they’ll face the Winnipeg Jets for a chance to win the Scotia North Division title.

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories

  • NHL-Fans allowed in for Leafs v Canadiens decider despite stay-at-home order

    Despite Ontario being in the midst of a stay-at-home order, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday 550 frontline workers fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed into Scotiabank Arena for Game Seven of the NHL playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. The announcement is an about-face for the Ontario government which on Sunday indicated it would continue with strict health and safety protocols as the province emerges from a third wave of the pandemic. Ontario is currently under a stay-at-home order until June 2.

  • The Wraparound: Maple Leafs have to win this game

    Your daily look at the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • PHT Morning Skate: Fans approved to attend Game 7; Sorokin or Varlamov?

    Monday's collection of links.

  • NHL working on Canadian travel exemption for playoffs

    The exemption would let teams enter Canada for games without having to isolate for 14 days, as is currently required for non-essential travelers because of the pandemic.

  • Maple Leafs lose Muzzin for 3 weeks; Tavares progressing but still no timeline

    The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Jake Muzzin and John Tavares for Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

  • Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves receives match penalty for injuring Avalanche's Ryan Graves

    Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves received a match penalty in Sunday's 7-1 Colorado Avalanche win, meaning an automatic review by the league.

  • NHL Playoff Buzzer: Bruins win Game 1, Canadiens make Game 7 a reality

    Boston and Montreal picked up wins on Saturday night.

  • Tampa may have more offensive talent than Nashville, but Canes expect similar grind

    “It might be tighter in this series than the other series,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

  • ‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale: Much More Than Just the Facts

    Mare solves the series' murder mystery — but the emotional catharsis of this concluding episode is the real payoff

  • Indian court orders COVID-related audit of Renault-Nissan factory

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -An Indian court on Monday ordered officials to inspect coronavirus-related safety protocols at Renault-Nissan's Tamil Nadu car plant, where workers are on strike over allegations that social distancing rules are not being followed. Workers at the southern Indian factory, jointly owned by Renault and alliance partner Nissan Motor, did not report for duty on Monday over COVID-related safety concerns, the workers' union said. Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the plant, denied the workers' allegations of not adequately sticking to safety protocols, and told an Indian court it followed all guidelines.

  • David Pastrnak with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

    David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 05/29/2021

  • Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Two recent decisions by Canada's telecom regulator are freezing out competition in the country's highly concentrated industry, critics argue, making it even harder to bring down prices for mobile and internet service. For years, Canadian consumers have complained about high cellular bills, which rank among the steepest in the world, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has threatened to take action if the providers failed to cut bills by 25%. On Thursday the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ruled that it would not significantly lower the rates that small companies must pay to access the high-speed broadband networks of larger rivals, including BCE Inc, Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc, known as the Big Three.

  • Korea Box Office: ‘F9’ and ‘Cruella’ Power Second Weekend of Recovery

    ‘F9’ enjoyed a second weekend at the front of the South Korean box office. It was joined by ‘Cruella’ in keeping the nationwide gross total over $6 million for a second week. Action franchise movie, “F9” grossed $3.21 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from the Korean Film Council’s Kobis tracking service. That […]

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on excellent game management, an over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo plus a kind draw which saw them avoid the top sides until facing France in the final. They will get no such accommodation this time as they have been placed in the unforgiving Group F containing Germany and world champions France, with Hungary the weakest link. So it is a good thing they have one of the most exciting squads around, full of proven matchwinners to take the burden off Ronaldo. Their list of defenders alone makes for impressive reading. Ruben Dias was arguably Manchester City’s most inspirational player in their dominant run to the Premier League title while club team mate Joao Cancelo has had his best ever campaign at fullback and complements left back Raphael Guerreiro perfectly. Coach Fernando Santos has a wealth of options in holding midfield with a number of top candidates to partner mainstay Danilo Pereira, but it is his attacking options which are the most exciting. Indeed, the only concern for the coach is finding a place in the team for an overflowing list of stars containing Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva as well as the insatiable Ronaldo, who is heading into his ninth major tournament. Ronaldo, who has scored 103 times for his country, is one of few survivors of the Euro 2016 side but a winning thread remains in the current crop of players after they lifted the 2019 Nations League. To Santos, the experience of finally getting over the line could be crucial. “Since I can remember, Portugal always went to tournaments to win, that’s the standard. When I said I was going to Euro 2016 to win, I just verbalised what many thought in the past,” Santos told newspaper Record in May. “The players were surprised but now they believe it. It was not a question of not wanting to, it was because they had never really thought about it and doubted it was possible. But I was convinced if we did certain things and managed to instil in the players the benefits of doing them, we could beat anyone.” If a lack of belief held back previous talented sides containing the likes of Eusebio or Luis Figo, there can be little excuse for the current team, which is both as talented as any that came before it and knows what it takes to win on the biggest stage. Portugal Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada) Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Jose Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund) Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris), Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica) Portugal Euro 2021 fixtures Hungary vs Portugal - Tuesday, June 15 (5pm) Portugal vs Germany - Saturday, June 19 (5pm) Portugal vs France - Wednesday, June 23 (8pm) Group F latest standings

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • Helio Castroneves never stopped believing he could win a fourth Indianapolis 500

    Castroneves went 12 years between his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. Can he get a fifth?

  • Naomi Osaka's sister says clay-court criticism prompted media boycott: 'Her confidence was completely shattered'

    Mari Osaka wrote that Naomi's solution to clay-court criticism was to "block everything out."

  • With his dad 'afraid to go out,' Nonito Donaire rebukes anti-Asian hate after his title-winning KO

    It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.

  • French Open 2021: No. 6 Bianca Andreescu upset by Tamara Zidansek in first round

    Bianca Andreescu is out in the first round of a major for the first time.