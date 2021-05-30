Canadiens head coach Ducharme on Game 7: 'We’re going to Toronto to head to Winnipeg'

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme told media Sunday that he’s confident his team will take Game 7 and move onto the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s game-winning goal in overtime Saturday, the Canadiens forced a Game 7 with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This comes after two straight overtime wins against Toronto, where the Canadiens went from trailing the series 3-1 to now tying it and having an opportunity to advance to the next round.

“We’re approaching the game like we did the last two. We want to control what we can control,” Ducharme said in a press conference Sunday . “We’re confident. We’re going to Toronto to head to Winnipeg.”

Game 6 in Montreal had 2,500 fans in the arena – the first time that Bell Centre has had in-game attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadiens centre Jake Evans was coming off an injury heading into Game 6 and said that fans helped him keep his energy going during the game.

“When I found out I was playing, I was just so excited and so ready to get back in there. The fans helped me out a lot too,” Evans told media Sunday. “I’m not going to lie. I was pretty tired at some points…but the fans and just that excitement of playing a Game 6 against one of your rivals is a really cool experience.”

The Leafs and the Habs will be heading back to Toronto for the series-deciding game Monday. The winning team will then advance to the next round of the playoffs where they’ll face the Winnipeg Jets for a chance to win the Scotia North Division title.

