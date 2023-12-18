Cam'Ron Valdez staying with Texas Tech football team while more depart

The Texas Tech football team ended the season Saturday with a 34-14 victory over California, but the whirlwind of activity continues non-stop.

Welcome back running back Cam'Ron Valdez. Say goodbye to offensive guard Jacoby Jackson, linebacker Jesiah Pierre and defensive tackle Danny Saili. If you're fuzzy on Saili, he's a 6-foot-2, 355-pound defensive tackle from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College who committed to Tech four weeks ago and switched his pledge to Brigham Young on Monday.

Valdez, the Red Raiders' top backup at running back, announced Monday he's withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. He played in 10 games this year, carrying 52 times for 285 yards and a touchdown.

Valdez announced on Dec. 9 he was testing the portal waters. He stayed with the team, however, and played in the Independence Bowl, where Tech beat California 34-14.

"I realized what it means to be a Red Raider and I've decided I don't want to leave that behind," Valdez wrote in a note he posted on social media. "I remain committed to being a Red Raider and look forward to contributing to its success."

The 5-9, 205-pound sophomore from Rockdale has two seasons of eligibility left. His playing time during three seasons in the program has been limited behind SaRodorick Thompson, who ended his career after the 2022 season, and Tahj Brooks, a Doak Walker Award semifinalist this year.

Brooks is the FBS's third-leading rusher with 1,542 yards. Brooks's 289 carries are the most at any level of college football this year, be it NCAA, NAIA or NJCAA.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Monday that Pierre is having his name entered into the portal. Pierre was the Red Raiders' fourth-leading tackler this season with 66 stops and started 20 games over the past two years, but his playing time diminished over the course of the season.

Pierre would be a two-time transfer, having played at Florida before Tech. However, he earned a degree from Tech in December, so he can be a graduate transfer.

On Sunday, Jackson announced he's having his name entered into the portal. Jackson, who spent his first three college seasons with the Red Raiders, started 14 games. He made eight starts this year, including the last seven games of the regular season before he was bumped from the lineup for the Independence Bowl with Cole Spencer returning from injury.

Former Tech offensive guard Landon Peterson committed Saturday to North Texas.

More: Defense rules in Texas Tech football's Independence Bowl conquest of Cal

Weekly chat: How do edge positions project for 2024? | Texas Tech football Q&A

Texas Tech running back Cam'Ron Valdez carries the ball during the Red Raiders' 34-14 victory over California on Saturday at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. Valdez announced Monday he's having his name withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Cam'Ron Valdez staying with Texas Tech football team while more depart