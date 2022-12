The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) Utah's Kyle Whittingham doesn't care what conversation he's involved in when it comes to the chatter of today's top college football coaches. Utah, which was playing in its fourth Pac-12 championship over the last five seasons, is bowl eligible for the 14th time under Whittingham, the longest-tenured coach in the Pac-12 and second longest in the FBS. ''It's an anomaly to be at a school as long as I have, that just doesn't happen in this day and age,'' Whittingham said.