Cameron Heyward on offseason program absence: It's just contract negotiations

Cameron Heyward is entering his 14th season, and for the first time, he is not participating in the Steelers' voluntary offseason program. The defensive tackle confirmed on his Not Just Football podcast that he is sitting out as he seeks a contract extension.

"Have always attended these, but at this time it's just contract negotiations, and I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but we'll see what happens," Heyward said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "I'm training hard. It's nothing I'm not doing on and off the field. I'm doing everything possible, and we'll get there when we get there."

Heyward, 35, is entering the final year of his contract set to make $16 million in base salary.

The reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year has 647 tackles, 80.5 sacks and 179 quarterback hits in his career.