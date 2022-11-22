This camera angle of Marcus Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome

This camera angle of Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones provided an exciting end to an otherwise hard-to-watch game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a thrilling punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Jones fielded a punt deep inside Patriots territory and ran 84 yards for the score to give his team a 10-3 lead with just five seconds remaining in regulation.

If you saw the touchdown live or watched a replay, you probably saw the CBS broadcast's view of the play. The NFL tweeted a different camera angle that provides another awesome look at the memorable punt return.

Check it out in the video below:

Jones was an excellent kick returner in college at SMU and that part of his skill set was a huge reason why the Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jones ranks second in the league with 16.6 yards per punt return, and his 84 yard return on Sunday is the longest of the season for any player.

Special teams has been critical to the Patriots' success over the last two decades, and Jones could be that unit's next star.