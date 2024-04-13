Camanche falls to Anamosa in RVC golf matchup

Apr. 12—CLINTON — The Camanche Storm fell to the Anamosa Blue Raiders in a River Valley Conference varsity golf match on Friday afternoon.

Anamosa got the win, shooting a 196 compared to the Storm's 211 through nine holes.

Leading the way for Camanche was Kennady Bigwood who shot a 51 to take third place individually. Anamosa's Kate Sander and Kennedy Ward finished in front of her, shooting a 45 and 47 respectively.

Brielle Cozzens shot a 52 for the Storm, finishing in a four way tie for fourth on the day. Three Blue Raiders shot 52.

Rounding out the final three spots for Camanche was Annika Weber with a 53, Delaney Grant with a 55 and Chloe Lafallotte-Wills with a 57.

Camanche is now 2-1 to begin the season and will have a big week next week, hosting Maquoketa on Monday. The Storm will then have their big boys and girls 18 hole invitational on Friday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.