Cam Newton reveals he had recent conversation with Panthers QB Bryce Young

If there’s one person Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young should open his ear to, it’s probably franchise great Cam Newton. And according to Newton, he had that ear fairly recently.

The former MVP quarterback was this week’s guest on Club Shay Shay, the hit podcast hosted by Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe asked Newton, Carolina’s first-ever No. 1 overall pick, how the Panthers can get a maximum return on Young, Carolina’s second-ever No. 1 overall pick.

Here was his response:

Almost a year to the day (and a few days before being taken by the Panthers in the 2023 draft), Young actually spoke about a potential mentorship with Newton:

“And I have so much respect for him and look up to him,” Young said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “So, under any circumstance, whatever the scenario is—I feel like there’s so much that I can learn from him and I would love to learn from him. And again, from conversation to anything. I’ve learned a lot from him just from watching and just from being a fan as a player and as a person. In any capacity, being able to learn from him I feel like would be really great for me.”

Well, whatever was said during that brief conversation, hopefully Bryce got a lot out of it. And hopefully for the Panthers, they’re on the same page with their last franchise quarterback so they can get a lot out of their current one.

