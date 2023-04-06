Cam Newton open to being a backup in quest to return to NFL, says he admires 'person' Deshaun Watson is

Cam Newton is still working on his return to the league, and he’s apparently willing to be a backup to make that happen.

That is, only if he’s backing up the right quarterback.

Newton said in a YouTube video on Wednesday night that he’s open to backing up several quarterbacks in the league this season.

“There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me,” Newton said. “But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I’m willing to be a backup.”

Newton then gave a list of players he’d be willing to play behind this season, starting with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. He said he has a good relationship with Watson already, and that he has “grown to admire the person, the athlete that he is.”

Watson played in six games for the Browns last season after serving a suspension following his tumultuous ending with the Houston Texans. More than two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct, but the Browns signed Watson to the largest guaranteed deal in league history.

“I know I could provide services for him on the field as well as off the field,” Newton said.

Newton then said he’d back up Lamar Jackson, wherever he lands. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears made the list, as did Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Tennessee Titans’ Malik Willis. He also said he’d be open to “groom” rookie quarterbacks CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson. Newton also said he’d be open to backing up Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Sam Howell.

By that count, Newton listed off 12 presumed starting quarterbacks this fall — or more than a third of the league.

While he can certainly list off quarterbacks he’d like to play behind, it doesn’t mean much. Teams have to be interested in bringing him on board. So far, it’s unclear if that’s happened.

The former league MVP and No. 1 overall pick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021, when he appeared in eight games for the Carolina Panthers. His last full season came with the New England Patriots in 2020, where he threw for more than 2,600 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He went 7-8 that season.

Cam Newton listed a dozen quarterbacks he'd be willing to back up this season. Whether that feeling is reciprocated remains to be seen. (AP/Butch Dill)

The 33-year-old threw at Auburn’s Pro Day last month, too, part of his attempt at getting back into the league.

Newton clearly thinks he’s still capable of being a starter in the NFL. Maybe he is. But being open to serving in a backup role will certainly make his journey back to an NFL roster much easier regardless of who he’s playing behind.