Breaking News:

Oklahoma's Riley to become USC's next head coach, according to Thamel sources

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cam Newton crashes, Tua Tagovailoa shines as Dolphins reel off 4th straight win

Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cam Newton was a revelation in his first two games back with the Carolina Panthers

The honeymoon reached a screeching halt on Sunday. 

The Miami Dolphins defense stifled a stagnant Panthers attack on Sunday while Tua Tagovailoa delivered on offense in a dominant 33-10 victory for their fourth straight win. When the margin reached 30-10 early in the fourth quarter, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule pulled Newton in favor of backup P.J. Walker.

After sneaking in a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, it was all downhill for Newton, who finished completing 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns through the air. His second pick set the Dolphins up with a nine-yard field that they converted into a 14-7 lead with a Tagovailoa touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle

The Dolphins cruised from there.

Where Newton struggled, Tagovailoa shone on a nearly flawless day. The second-season starter for Miami completed 27 of 31 pass attempts for 230 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. Rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle continued to break out, hauling in nine of Tagovailoa's passes for 137 yards and the early go-ahead touchdown. 

The win was the fourth straight for the Dolphins' following a seven-game losing streak and keeps the Dolphins distant playoff hopes alive at 5-7. The defense has led the effort while holding opponents to 17 points or fewer in each game of the four-game win streak. 

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories