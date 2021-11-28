Cam Newton crashes, Tua Tagovailoa shines as Dolphins reel off 4th straight win

Cam Newton was a revelation in his first two games back with the Carolina Panthers.

The honeymoon reached a screeching halt on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins defense stifled a stagnant Panthers attack on Sunday while Tua Tagovailoa delivered on offense in a dominant 33-10 victory for their fourth straight win. When the margin reached 30-10 early in the fourth quarter, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule pulled Newton in favor of backup P.J. Walker.

After sneaking in a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, it was all downhill for Newton, who finished completing 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns through the air. His second pick set the Dolphins up with a nine-yard field that they converted into a 14-7 lead with a Tagovailoa touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins cruised from there.

Where Newton struggled, Tagovailoa shone on a nearly flawless day. The second-season starter for Miami completed 27 of 31 pass attempts for 230 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. Rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle continued to break out, hauling in nine of Tagovailoa's passes for 137 yards and the early go-ahead touchdown.

The win was the fourth straight for the Dolphins' following a seven-game losing streak and keeps the Dolphins distant playoff hopes alive at 5-7. The defense has led the effort while holding opponents to 17 points or fewer in each game of the four-game win streak.