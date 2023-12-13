Cam Newton catches heat for labeling Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy as ‘game managers’

Cam Newton remains a lightning rod of discussion for the NFL, even when he’s not playing in it.

Last week, in an episode of his YouTube show 4th & 1, the Carolina Panthers great gave his thoughts on a handful of 2023’s standout quarterbacks. But it was only until Tuesday night that a 50-second clip of the discourse made its rounds on social media.

Here’s the snippet—in which the former Most Valuable Player labels Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff as game managers:

What are your thoughts on Cam Newton’s take of #49ers Brock Purdy being a game-manager? 🤔 via @4thand1 || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/E5Q3dOOSDs — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) December 12, 2023

Newton, of course, proceeded to catch heat out of many directions for his comments on Wednesday . . .

Domonique Foxworth on Cam Newton: "He wants you to download, rate and review. He's saying some wild stuff so he can get on 'Get Up.' So please do that man a favor because that's absurd. Dak Prescot?! When he said Dak's name, I was like, 'he's telling jokes right now.'" pic.twitter.com/23cQy5mW8d — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2023

"Cam Newton, you had a worse career than Dak Prescott." — @jasonrmcintyre reacts to Cam Newton's comments on Dallas' QB pic.twitter.com/kN3lWSlCXR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 13, 2023

.@LRiddickESPN and DP refute the notion that being a "game manager" means that you're not an elite QB. Full interview: https://t.co/evibg5VOVb pic.twitter.com/rIjvDSDO7w — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 13, 2023

Oh, and he also caught some ridicule for his outfit from the video . . .

The 'Get Up' crew debates what was worse: Cam Newton's take or his fit. "I know that none of us know what's cool, but I'm fairly certain that the kids ain't rocking that." pic.twitter.com/47K52FD9Cb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2023

Whatever they may or may not be, both Prescott and Purdy have managed to put their teams into serious contention and their names atop this year’s MVP conversation. Prescott has passed for 3,505 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions while Purdy has gone for 3,553 yards, 25 scores and seven picks.

So maybe by year’s end, one of those “game managers” will share another type of title with Newton.

