Cam Newton catches heat for labeling Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy as ‘game managers’

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

Cam Newton remains a lightning rod of discussion for the NFL, even when he’s not playing in it.

Last week, in an episode of his YouTube show 4th & 1, the Carolina Panthers great gave his thoughts on a handful of 2023’s standout quarterbacks. But it was only until Tuesday night that a 50-second clip of the discourse made its rounds on social media.

Here’s the snippet—in which the former Most Valuable Player labels Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff as game managers:

Newton, of course, proceeded to catch heat out of many directions for his comments on Wednesday . . .

Oh, and he also caught some ridicule for his outfit from the video . . .

Whatever they may or may not be, both Prescott and Purdy have managed to put their teams into serious contention and their names atop this year’s MVP conversation. Prescott has passed for 3,505 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions while Purdy has gone for 3,553 yards, 25 scores and seven picks.

So maybe by year’s end, one of those “game managers” will share another type of title with Newton.

