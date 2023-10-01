Cam Hollobaugh, Chris Jones score defensive touchdowns in final minute of Walsh win

PAINESVILLE — Cam Hollobaugh and Chris Jones scored defensive touchdowns in the final minute of the fourth quarter to lift the Walsh University football team to a 30-16 win over Lake Erie on Saturday.

Hollobaugh broke a 16-16 tie with 56 seconds left when he returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown. Jones tacked on a 3-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 24 seconds left.

Trent Doerfler kicked three field goals for Walsh (2-2, 1-1). Quarterback Dalys Jett also had a 25-yard touchdown run.

Jett threw for 110 yards.

