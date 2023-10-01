Advertisement

Cam Hollobaugh, Chris Jones score defensive touchdowns in final minute of Walsh win

Walsh’s Bobby Jackson and Cam Hollobaugh bring down West Liberty’s Taison Fa’Asuamanu in the first quarter of the Cavaliers' 2023 season opener.

PAINESVILLE — Cam Hollobaugh and Chris Jones scored defensive touchdowns in the final minute of the fourth quarter to lift the Walsh University football team to a 30-16 win over Lake Erie on Saturday.

Hollobaugh broke a 16-16 tie with 56 seconds left when he returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown. Jones tacked on a 3-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 24 seconds left.

Trent Doerfler kicked three field goals for Walsh (2-2, 1-1). Quarterback Dalys Jett also had a 25-yard touchdown run.

Jett threw for 110 yards.

