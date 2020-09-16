Cam Heyward says he didn’t know about Alejandro Villanueva’s plans to change his helmet

Cam Heyward said he was "surprised" Al Villanueva did not have Antwon Rose's name on the back of his helmet like the rest of his teammates. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 16, 2020





Every day it seems this story takes a different turn. And to anyone who feels like this isn’t a story, you are mistaken. The fact that two days after a big win by the Pittsburgh Steelers, we are still discussing what offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva is wearing on his helmet rather than the game perfectly illustrates the environment the NFL has created this season.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward spoke to the media on Wednesday and according to him, he was surprised to find out Villanueva chose to put the name Alwyn Cashe, a war hero, on the back of his helmet rather than that of Antwon Rose Jr. as the team has reportedly agreed to.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday he gave Villanueva permission to make the switch but you have to wonder if Heyward didn’t know, did anyone else on the team know? But more importantly, if the head coach allows it, should it matter to the rest of the team or even the fans?

Related