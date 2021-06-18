Calvin Johnson: ‘I would’ve went anywhere’ to play before retiring from the Lions

Despite some recent developments that lent a more optimistic tone to resolving the fractured relationship, Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions remain at a somewhat cool impasse. In an interview with Woodward Sports, the longtime Lions wideout bluntly stated he’s still not part of the Lions “family” and doesn’t seem to expect that to change.

Johnson and former Lions teammate Rob Simms joined the show to discuss several topics, including how Megatron’s playing career in Detroit ended ignominiously. It’s clear Johnson is still not at peace with how the team handled his situation.

I’m not back in the family with Lions or anything like that,” Johnson stated. “It would be nice to if they try to resolve things, but that’s neither here nor there.”

Johnson chose to retire in the middle of his record-setting, 7-year, $113.5 million contract extension after suffering several injuries and losing the will to play through them for the franchise anymore. The Lions organization forced Johnson to repay some of the bonus money he was paid for the duration of the deal, creating a nasty rift.

The interview reveals that Johnson would have played elsewhere, meaning the injuries weren’t bad enough to force his retirement following the 2015 season. He just didn’t want to play for that Lions team under then-coach Jim Caldwell and a different management regime.

There were rampant rumors that the then-Oakland Raiders were a prime player for Johnson’s services if the Lions let him free. When Johnson was asked about that possibility, the Hall of Famer smiled and said, “Man, I would’ve went anywhere.”

Johnson let the team know he wasn’t going to play for the Lions anymore. When he asked them to release or trade him, they refused.

“We asked would they release me or let me go to another team,” said Johnson. “They wouldn’t.”