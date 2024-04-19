Calvary shuts out Living Grace, 3-0

Apr. 19—MONTGOMERY VILLAGE — Three different goal-scorers and a Trace Michael cleansheet led Calvary to a 3-0 win over Living Grace Academy on Thursday.

Bethany Carrington, Allie Scritchfield and Kaitlyn Bender scored once each for the Eagles, who out-shot Living Grace, 15-4, and had an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.

Michael made four saves in goal, with defenders Reagan Getz and Madie Robinette playing solid defense in front of her.

Calvary got on the board at the 6:34 mark of the opening half when Scritchfield placed a corner kick to a charging Carrington, who chested the ball into the far right corner to go up 1-0.

Calvary controlled the ball most of the game but was not able to score again until 24:36 into the second half when Kate Caldwell played a ball to Scritchfield, who drilled it from just right of the penalty kick spot.

With just a few minutes left in the game, Bender, who played a big part on defense keeping Living Grace from scoring, moved up to the striker position, where she scored the games final goal on a nice pass from Carrington at 79:15 mark.

Living Grace keeper Ruhaman Aynalem made eight saves.

Calvary hosts Shalom on Monday at 4:30 p.m.