California’s Lake Shasta rising from severe-drought levels in stunning before and after images

One year later: 47 feet higher

(USA TODAY)

Lake Shasta, the largest reservoir in California, is on an unexpected—though welcomed—rise in water levels. Heavy storms in the state have saturated the area, with nearly 37 inches of rain falling in the Shasta Damn surroundings since October 2023. Recently, heavy rainfall has increased water levels by a foot in just one week, bringing the record to about 70% full, well above the historical average.

When looking at the timeline of the drought-riddled scene from just two years ago to now, there has been quite an impressive and dramatic change.

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(UA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

California's Lake Shasta on the rise

(USA TODAY)

Story originally appeared on List Wire