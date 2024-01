The 100 largest cities in the U.S. by population 2023

Census Says...

The rise and fall—and the repeat or reversal of the trend—of U.S. populations in the largest cities across the map has recently focused on the Golden State. Most often, the general understanding is that Californians are heading out of town to new zip codes — and they’re doing so in a hurried collective, with a few celebs at the forefront to add pop-culture appeal to the rush.

But is the California exodus a concrete fact?

When looking at the updated data for the 100 largest cities in America, which highlights the decrease or increase for each from 2022 until now, some of the claims are certainly true … but … the numbers also uncover a more significant trend.

Take a look.

100. San Bernardino, California

2023 population: 223,044 (.19% increase)

99. Richmond, Virginia

2023 population: 226,472 (.03% decrease)

98. Frisco, Texas

2023 population: 227,528 (3.91% increase)

97. Spokane, Washington

2023 population: 229,513 (0.1% increase)

96. Norfolk, Virginia

2023 population: 230,163 (1.05% decrease)

95. Garland, Texas

2023 population: 235,293 (1.4% decrease)

94. Boise, Idaho

2023 population: 240,713 (.69% increase)

93. Port St. Lucie, Florida

2023 population: 240,777 (5.21% increase)

92. Scottsdale, Arizona

2023 population: 244,402 (.34% increase)

91. Irving, Texas

2023 population: 248,931 (1.04% decrease)

90. Glendale, Arizona

2023 population: 251,305 (.34% increase)

89. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

2023 population: 252,274 (.39% increase)

88. Chesapeake, Virginia

2023 population: 254,479 (.64% increase)

87. St. Petersburg, Florida

2023 population: 257,290 (.18% decrease)

86. Laredo, Texas

2023 population: 257,795 (.32% increase)

85. Toledo, Ohio

2023 population: 265,468 (.57% decrease)

84. Lubbock, Texas

2023 population: 267,329 (1.21% increase)

83. Jersey City, New Jersey

2023 population: 268,578 (2.74% decrease)

82. Fort Wayne, Indiana

2023 population: 269,621 (.68% increase)

81. Madison, Wisconsin

2023 population: 269,897 (.13% increase)

80. Buffalo, New York

2023 population: 274,618 (.4% decrease)

79. Reno, Nevada

2023 population: 278,577 (1.79% increase)

78. Chula Vista, California

2023 population: 278,734 (.27% increase)

77. St. Louis, Missouri

2023 population: 279,390 (2.4% decrease)

76. Gilbert, Arizona

2023 population: 281,169 (1.46% increase)

75. Anchorage, Alaska

2023 population: 283,154 (.87% decrease)

74. Chandler, Arizona

2023 population: 283,301 (.69% increase)

73. Durham, North Carolina

2023 population: 287,794 (.4% increase)

72. Plano, Texas

2023 population: 291,450 (.55% increase)

71. North Las Vegas, Nevada

2023 population: 295,097 (3.75% increase)

70. Lincoln, Nebraska

2023 population: 295,222 (.44% increase)

69. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2023 population: 295,793 (.78% decrease)

68. Greensboro, North Carolina

2023 population: 299,175 (.15% increase)

67. St. Paul, Minnesota

2023 population: 299,830 (1.21% decrease)

66. Newark, New Jersey

2023 population: 301,055 (1.01% decrease)

65. Cincinnati, Ohio

2023 population: 306,592 (.38% decrease)

64. Santa Ana, California

2023 population: 308,549 (.14% decrease)

63. Orlando, Florida

2023 population: 312,280 (.5% increase)

62. Irvine, California

2023 population: 312,280 (.86% increase)

61. Corpus Christi, Texas

2023 population: 317,615 (.03% decrease)

60. Lexington, Kentucky

2023 population: 320,576 (.19% decrease)

59. Riverside, California

2023 population: 322,538 (.83% increase)

58. Stockton, California

2023 population: 324,888 (.43% increase)

57. Henderson, Nevada

2023 population: 328,516 (.98% increase)

56. Honolulu, Hawaii

2023 population: 337,088 (1.23% decrease)

55. Anaheim, California

2023 population: 343,654 (.33% decrease)

54. Cleveland, Ohio

2023 population: 360,040 (1.09% decrease)

53. New Orleans, Louisiana

2023 population: 364,659 (1.65% decrease)

52. Arlington, Texas

2023 population: 390,399 (.3% decrease)

51. Wichita, Kansas

2023 population: 392,878 (.36% decrease)

50. Tampa, Florida

2023 population: 393,264 (.8% increase)

49. Aurora, Colorado

2023 population: 394,941 (.72% increase)

48. Tulsa, Oklahoma

2023 population: 408,956 (.3% decrease)

47. Bakersfield, California

2023 population: 416,175 (1.04% increase)

46. Minneapolis, Minnesota

2023 population: 418,075 (.86% decrease)

45. Oakland, California

2023 population: 422,994 (1.26% decrease)

44. Miami, Florida

2023 population: 435,919 (.45% decrease)

43. Long Beach, California

2023 population: 439,153 (1.87% decrease)

42. Virginia Beach, Virginia

2023 population: 454,289 (.37% decrease)

41. Raleigh, North Carolina

2023 population: 472,540 (.36% increase)

40. Omaha, Nebraska

2023 population: 479,655 (.79% decrease)

39. Atlanta, Georgia

2023 population: 490,270 (.63% decrease)

38. Colorado Springs, Colorado

2023 population: 491,530 (.78% increase)

37. Kansas City, Missouri

2023 population: 509,319 (.09% increase)

36. Mesa, Arizona

2023 population: 516,783 (.71% increase)

35. Sacramento, California

2023 population: 528,306 (.31% increase)

34. Tuscon, Arizona

2023 population: 546,019 (.26% increase)

33. Fresno, California

2023 population: 549,242 (.43% increase)

32. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

2023 population: 555,640 (1.21% decrease)

31. Albuquerque, New Mexico

2023 population: 558,523 (.36% decrease)

30. Baltimore, Maryland

2023 population: 563,455 (1.14% decrease)

29. Boston, Massachusetts

2023 population: 617,459 (2.89% decrease)

28. Portland, Oregon

2023 population: 619,286 (1.72% decrease)

27. Detroit, Michigan

2023 population: 621,193 (.9% decrease)

26. Louisville, Kentucky

2023 population: 621,764 (.55% decrease)

25. Memphis, Tennessee

2023 population: 621,777 (.51% decrease)

24. Washington, D.C.

2023 population: 631,693 (2.9% decrease)

23. Las Vegas, Nevada

2023 population: 653,843 (.54% increase)

22. Nashville, Tennessee

2023 population: 658,525 (1.51% decrease)

21. El Paso, Texas

2023 population: 678,049 (.03% decrease)

20. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2023 population: 697,763 (.73% increase)

19. Denver, Colorado

2023 population: 699,288 (.86% decrease)

18. San Francisco, California

2023 population: 715,717 (6.3% decrease)

17. Seattle, Washington

2023 population: 725,487 (.58% decrease)

16. Indianapolis, Indiana

2023 population: 871,449 (.6% decrease)

15. Charlotte, North Caroliina

2023 population: 885,663 (.34% increase)

14. Columbus, Ohio

2023 population: 907,865 (.07% increase)

13. San Jose, California

2023 population: 930,862 (2.71% decrease)

12. Fort Worth, Texas

2023 population: 961,885 (1.4% increase)

11. Jacksonville, Florida

2023 population: 962,970 (.44% increase)

10. Austin, Texas

2023 population: 966,292 (.11% increase)

9. Dallas, Texas

2023 population: 1,259,404 (1.13% decrease)

8. San Diego, California

2023 population: 1,374,076 (.27% decrease)

7. San Antonio, Texas

2023 population: 1,479,493 (.95% increase)

6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2023 population: 1,527,886 (1.55% decrease)

5. Phoenix, Arizona

2023 population: 1,651,344 (.82% increase)

4. Houston, Texas

2023 population: 2,264,876 (.51% decrease)

3. Chicago, Illinois

2023 population: 2,608,425 (1.65% decrease)

2. Los Angeles, California

2023 population: 3,769,485 (1.04% decrease)

1. New York City, New York

2023 population: 7,888,121 (3.48% decrease)

