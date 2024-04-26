Caleb Williams tries to stand out from the crowd in more ways than one

Caleb Williams has already stood out from other 2024 NFL draft prospects in one obvious way: He was the first player taken on Thursday night in Detroit. In that sense, the USC quarterback already stands at the head of the class. Now, however, comes the true test: Being the best not just in order of draft selection, but in terms of career quality. Williams now begins his journey with the Chicago Bears, as he attempts to forge a career which belongs with the other greats of the game. The hype is abundant. Now Caleb tries to live up to it.

The glitz and glamour of draft night were worthy of Caleb’s stature, as USA TODAY Sports noted:

“The 2024 NFL Draft prospects are putting their best (fashionable) foot forward in Detroit.

“Before teams hit the clock and draft their future stars, the NFL hopefuls kicked off the red carpet at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Thursday. Thirteen prospects were invited to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in person – including former Southern California star Caleb Williams, LSU alum Jayden Daniels and former Ohio State standout Marvin Harrison Jr. – and it’s safe to say the players made a statement just as they did on the field.”

Now comes the substantive test: Making that next statement on the field after resplendent college careers. Your move, Caleb Williams.

