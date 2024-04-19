Caleb Williams has sights set on chasing this football GOAT's stats: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears essentially sealed their future partnership after the USC quarterback's top-30 visit with the Bears in the first week of April.

It was the last box for the Bears to check before solidifying him as the team's next franchise quarterback. And Williams passed with flying colors, executing a successful visit, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock.

Since then, the Bears and Williams have remained in contact. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bears are preparing to help Williams meet his and the team's lofty goals ahead of their new combined era.

"Team officials have stayed in touch with Williams since via video chat sessions, just talking football," Pelissero wrote. "... But sources say the quarterback's conversations with the Bears have been very frank and positive. The Williams camp sent the message early about what it wanted -- investment and infrastructure to help Caleb reach his next goal of chasing Tom Brady and winning Super Bowls -- and the Bears so far have delivered."

Trying to reach the greatness of Brady's legendary NFL career is daunting for a 22-year-old who has yet to play a snap. But that's Williams. He's uber-confident in his abilities to be known as one of the greatest ever to play the game.

It's uncertain how the Bears have "delivered" the investment and infrastructure Williams desires to achieve his lofty goals; unless, of course, Pelissero is referring to the extensive work Ryan Poles and the front office have done to the roster in the past two seasons.

They've built up arguably one of the best rosters ever conceived for a quarterback selected first overall in an NFL Draft. Williams' supporting cast includes DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, D'Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert and an up-and-coming offensive line featuring Darnell Wright, Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins, etc.

Not to mention, the defense is also trending upward. They added Montez Sweat at the trade deadline last season; they re-signed Jaylon Johnson to a four-year extension; the Bears also signed Kevin Byard in free agency to replace the likes of Eddie Jackson.

It's an intriguing team. Some would argue the roster is ready for the playoffs. A playoff berth for Williams in his rookie season would be an excellent start for him if he's trying to build a résumé stronger than the GOAT.

First, Roger Goodell has to call Williams' name as the No. 1 pick to the Bears in next week's 2024 NFL Draft.

