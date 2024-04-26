Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are already best buddies with the Bears

Caleb Williams will throw passes to Rome Odunze with the Chicago Bears. The NFC North team has to be ecstatic about upgrading dramatically at the quarterback and wide receiver positions in the 2024 NFL draft. The Bears, if you know your NFL history, have been remarkably mediocre at quarterback throughout the past 70 years.

“(Sid) Luckman presided over the Bears’ greatest dynasty, winning four NFL championships from 1940 through 1946. The Bears won the 1940 NFL Championship Game 73-0 over the Washington Redskins, the most awesomely overwhelming blowout in NFL championship history. Sid Luckman authored that beatdown. Luckman is easily the greatest Bear quarterback ever, but to be more precise about it, he is the only great Chicago Bear quarterback of all time if we view Paddy Driscoll as more of a runner and multi-position player (halfback, kicker) than as a “pure” quarterback. It is Luckman who stands alone in the very long history of the Bears as an elite quarterback.”

Caleb Williams will try to be the second great Bears quarterback. Rome Odunze, who was picked by Chicago at No. 9 in the draft, could be the elite receiver who enables Caleb to thrive in the Windy City.

Bears Wire has noted that Caleb and Odunze have already hit it off. They looked like best friends on draft night in Detroit:

“Williams had long been the favorite to be selected by the Bears, but Odunze was not as much of a certainty. It was music to Williams’ ears, though, as the new Bears quarterback couldn’t wait to greet his new teammate while at the draft in Detroit.”

This could be the start of a beautiful friendship in Chicago.

