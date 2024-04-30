What are Caleb Williams' odds to win Rookie of the Year? Fanatics' odds here

Ahead of Caleb Williams' much-anticipated rookie season, he sets off on a venture not just to get the Bears as far as possible into the season, but also for the NFL's Rookie of the Year Award.

Here are the current odds for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, provided by Fanatics:

The Bears have just one Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winner. Anthony Thomas won the award while on the Bears in 2001. That season, he rushed 278 times for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns.

