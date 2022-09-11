Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison spectacular in Pac-12 opener as No. 10 USC downs Stanford on The Farm

Reuters

Virginia's Republican attorney general on Friday announced the formation of an "election integrity unit" within his office that will investigate alleged voter fraud cases, part of a broader effort by Republicans in the wake of former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Attorney General Jason Miyares, who took office in January after being elected last year, said the new unit includes more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals from his office. Voter fraud is extremely rare in the United States, according to researchers who have documented such cases.