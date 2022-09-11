Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison spectacular in Pac-12 opener as No. 10 USC downs Stanford on The Farm
No. 10 USC football defeats Stanford by a final score of 41-28 on Saturday, Sept. 10 on The Farm. The Trojans improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play, while the Cardinal falls to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in conference.