Caleb Williams hopes to play in Chicago for 20 years, build a legacy like Tom Brady

When the Bears make USC quarterback Caleb Williams the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they'll be getting a player who expects to make Chicago his home for decades, and create an all-time great legacy.

Williams said on The Pivot podcast that he hopes to do what Tom Brady did: Play for the team that drafted him for 20 years, and win many championships. Williams also said everything he knows about Chicago tells him it's the right place for him.

"I want to play at one place for 20 years, and chase one guy, No. 12. I want a place that loves ball. That's all I've heard about Chicago so far," Williams said.

Williams also said his phone blew up when the Bears traded Justin Fields, which removed any doubt that the Bears are all-in on Williams as their franchise quarterback. Now Williams wants Chicago to see that he's all-in on turning the Bears into winners.