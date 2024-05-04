Caleb Williams, Bears get a loud standing ovation at Cubs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Caleb Williams and the Bears have the hearts of Chicago fans across the city.

That proved itself to be true on Saturday, as Williams and several Bears players including Montez Sweat, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Nate Davis and Cole Kmet heard a loud ovation from Cubs fans at Wrigley Field.

Caleb Williams taking in the Cubs game with his teammates! pic.twitter.com/kC6nBV9ZIC — Marquee Bears (@BearsMarquee) May 4, 2024

MASSIVE ovation for 1st overall pick and new Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams at Wrigley Field pic.twitter.com/OsDLNQ3JEy — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) May 4, 2024

Caleb Williams and the Bears have arrived at Wrigley Field!



pic.twitter.com/0SJYvjx7Nj — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) May 4, 2024

Williams has already been cheered on at Wrigley Field. Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft --- where the Bears drafted Williams with the No. 1 pick --- fans in Wrigley Field's left field bleachers chanted his name.

