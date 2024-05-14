Caitlin Clark Wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Grinch’ During Her WNBA Debut

More from Footwear News

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark made her WNBA regular season debut on Tuesday, and when she hit the court, she laced up the iconic Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch.”

Clark hit the court in the shoe to face the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The look is arguably the most popular of the Nike Kobe shoes, the signature franchise of NBA icon Kobe Bryant. The shoe can be shopped on the secondary market now, including StockX, which has prices for as low as $466.

Caitlin Clark in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” during her WNBA regular season debut on May 14, 2024.

Clark became a star on the court in college, and since departing Iowa, she has become the subject of headlines in the sneaker world. Last month, reports surfaced of an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike for Clark that includes a signature shoe.

Walking into the arena, Clark had on the Nike Air Force 1 collaboration with Tiffany & Co. The predominantly black sneaker features hits of the jewelry company’s signature Tiffany Blue throughout. Although it’s no longer available at retail, it can still be purchased on the secondary market. For instance, StockX has pairs for as low as $1,125.

In the preseason, Clark wore Nike Kobe looks. For instance, on May 3, Clark wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Red All-Star” when Indiana faced the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Dallas. The look is available now via StockX, with prices starting at $379.

And on May 9, Clark wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee Alternate” when the Fever faced the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The look is available now via StockX, with prices starting at $440.

For her second regular season game, Clark and the Fever will host the New York Liberty on May 16 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET and it will air via Amazon Prime Video.

Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which took place on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, N.Y.

About the Author

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.

