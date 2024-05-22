Caitlin Clark signs historic multiyear endorsement deal with Wilson

Caitlin Clark keeps making history, both on and off the court.

The Indiana Fever star signed a multiyear partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods, the brand announced on May 21.

“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them,” Clark said in a statement. “It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”

Wilson will roll out basketball collections to celebrate Clark's legacy, according to a press release. The first product — a white and gold basketball with laser engravings celebrating Clark's achievements — is available now.

Later this year, the brand will debut a signature basketball line creatively directed by Clark, and Wilson told CBS Sports Clark will be the first female athlete to have a signature basketball collection.

“Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story,” Amanda Lamb, head of global brand at Wilson, said in a statement. “Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court.”

As part of Clark's role, she will test, advise and provide feedback to help innovate Wilson products, the brand said.

Clark was selected first overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft in April, after she became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer during her time at the University of Iowa.

Ahead of the draft, Clark sat down with TODAY and said that while joining the WNBA would "probably be a bit of a learning curve," she said she looked forward to the "challenge."

“Being confident in all the work I’ve put in, in the moments, and knowing that I’ve earned to be in this moment — that’s always kind of what I remind myself, you know, you’re not here by accident,” Clark told NBC News' Stephanie Gosk.

The Fever have played four games so far this season, and the team's next game is scheduled for May 22 against the Seattle Storm.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com