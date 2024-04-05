Caitlin Clark reveals which athlete is on her lock screen — and he's honored

Caitlin Clark’s phone’s lock screen is Olympic-level.

The 22-year-old point guard and all-time leading scorer in college basketball revealed that she has a photo of Michael Phelps on the lock screen of her phone. The star player made the reveal in an interview posted to the NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball X account on Wednesday.

The video shows Clark and her fellow Iowa Hawkeye teammates sharing some behind-the-scenes details.

“This is Michael Phelps swimming ... in the Olympics. It’s pretty tough,” Clark said in the clip.

“Honored!!! This is so cool!” Phelps wrote in response and included a sunglasses “cool” emoji.

Phelps, 38, is the most decorated Olympian ever with 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze.

In the clip posted by NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball X, Clark gave some advice to young athletes.

“Don’t get too focused when they’re at a young age, whether in middle school or high school; like don’t get solely focused on one sport; enjoy it goes fast,” she said in her clip.

Clark will lead her team on Friday as they take on the University of Connecticut in the Final Four game.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com