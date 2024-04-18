Caitlin Clark reportedly nearing eight-figure deal with Nike that includes signature shoe

Back up that BRINKS truck.

Per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, former Hawkeye superstar and recent No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark, is nearing an eight-figure endorsement deal from Nike that would create her own signature shoe.

Before she’s even played a game in the WNBA, Clark is already a massive needle mover for the league. With Clark going No. 1 overall to the Fever, ESPN’s coverage of the 2024 WNBA draft registered the largest TV audience of any kind for the league since Memorial Day in the year 2000.

The 2.45 million viewers for the WNBA draft quadrupled the viewership from the year prior.

With that type of pull and star power, it’s only natural that Nike would want to cash in on Clark’s popularity.

Caitlin Clark is nearing an eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, per @ShamsCharania. She’s set to receive her own signature shoe. pic.twitter.com/ODw2TuyIcm — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 18, 2024

Per Charania, Clark’s deal with Nike expired after the conclusion of this past women’s college basketball season. That allowed Clark to hear sizable offers from Nike, Under Armour and Adidas.

It sounds like Clark is sticking with the Swoosh. Given their prior relationship, it’s not surprising to see Clark head in that direction.

According to SportsPro, Clark joins a group of five other current WNBA players to have earned shoe deals. Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu are both on Nike’s roster.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi has previously released a signature shoe with Nike, while Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart have also released shoes with Adidas and Puma, respectively.

Those are some of the biggest names in women’s basketball and it speaks to Clark’s greatness that she’s among them. Clark’s star continues to shine bright as her WNBA career begins.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire