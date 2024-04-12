Top 3-point shooter Cade Tyson visiting Tennessee basketball as Belmont transfer

Cade Tyson is visiting Tennessee basketball as a Belmont transfer this weekend as the Vols look to reload following an Elite Eight run.

The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and shot 46.5% on 3-pointers as a sophomore at Belmont.

Tyson is one of two official visitors coming to Knoxville. Hofstra guard Darlinstone Dubar also is visiting as the Vols work to fill six scholarship spots.

Tyson is one of the top shooters in the transfer portal and immediately would boost Tennessee's perimeter scoring. He ranked second in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage last season. He is a career 44.6% 3-point shooter.

The native of Monroe, North Carolina, made 80 3-pointers, which would have ranked second on the Vols last season.

Dubar, also a North Carolina native, will be on campus to visit along with Tyson.

The 6-8, 211-pound senior averaged 17.8 points and shot 39.9% on 3-pointers last season. He would fit Tennessee's need at the 4 spot with his versatility and size.

The Vols have six open scholarships after four portal entries. They had three scholarship seniors in guards Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht, and Santiago Vescovi.

Forwards Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka entered the portal, as did redshirt freshman guards Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson.

The Vols have six returners and have one incoming signee in four-star guard Bishop Boswell out of Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

