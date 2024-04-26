C.J. Stroud thinks Drake Maye is the most ‘NFL-ready’ rookie QB

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had high praise for New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, following Day 1 of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night.

Maye will look to turn around the struggling Patriots after becoming the second quarterback drafted by the organization in the last four years. In the meantime, Stroud knows a thing or two about being a highly-touted franchise quarterback.

He was able to lead the Texans back to the playoffs, after having a strong rookie campaign in which he tallied 4,180 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2023. He, too, was drafted by an organization with high expectations.

Stroud made a media appearance on Thursday night and had high praise for Maye.

“I feel like Drake Maye is (the most NFL-ready). You watch his tape, just his arm talent jumps off,” said Stroud.

C.J. Stroud calls Drake Maye the most pro-ready QB in the class pic.twitter.com/0WO2u79QzT — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) April 26, 2024

Patriots fans are hoping that arm talent can bring stability back to the quarterback position. The Patriots certainly need an NFL-ready quarterback with other holes to fill on the offense.

Now, they finally have a player they can build around.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire