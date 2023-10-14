C.J. Stroud can become the first QB ever with no interceptions in his first six starts

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is off to as good a start as any rookie quarterback in NFL history, and on Sunday he can add another to his list of historic accomplishments.

If Stroud doesn't throw an interception Sunday against the Saints, he'll be the first quarterback in NFL history with zero interceptions in his first six starts.

Stroud has already thrown 186 passes without an interception, the most passes without a pick for any quarterback to start his career.

And Stroud is just the fourth player — not rookie, but player — to begin a season with at least 1,400 passing yards and no interceptions in the first five games.

Before the 2023 NFL draft, the big question was whether Stroud or Bryce Young was the top prospect. The Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall to take Young, and that left Stroud to the Texans at No. 2. It's way too early to say what kind of player Young will prove to be, but through five games, the Texans have to be absolutely thrilled that they ended up with Stroud. He looks like he's going to be their franchise quarterback for years to come.