C-Falls' Schrader earns honor at Frontier meet

May 8—BUTTE — Montana Tech swept the Frontier Conference track and field championships for the second straight season Monday, and the men got a boost from Columbia Falls' Adam Schrader.

Schrader, a freshman, won two events and was named Most Outstanding Track Athlete for the men. Schrader won the open 400 in a personal-record 51.02 seconds, and the 400 hurdles in 55.42. He was also second in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.90 (teammate Morgan McClernan won in 15.25), and helped the Orediggers win the 1,600-meter relay.

Tech won 12 of 22 events and scored 301.5 points at the Charlie Merrifield Track. Carroll College was second at 171 and Rocky Mountain College was third at 83.5, followed by Providence (80) and Montana Western (36).

Carroll's efforts were led in part by Reuben Hornby, a sophomore out of Glacier High School who won the javelin with a throw of 186-1.75.

Tech's women scored 221 points to 173.5 for Carroll and 152 for Rocky. Providence (114.5) and Montana Western (3) completed the field.

Several athletes from the Flathead Valley and just outside it fared well, including Polson's Drifter Skillicorn, who was fourth in a tight men's 200 race for Rocky: Winner Dom Maricelli of Tech won in 22.48; Skillicorn clocked 22.79.

Carroll saw Cormac Benn (junior, Bigfork) take fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 41-3.5. Right behind him was teammate Wyatt Cox (freshman, Glacier) at 40-5.75. The winner, Tech freshman Nicolo Lancini, went 48-4.

Ronan's Brant Heiner, a sophomore for Montana Western, was second in the 10,000 meters.

Zoran LaFrombois, a freshman from Mission, was fifth in the men's steeplechase and sixth in the 10,000 meters.

On the women's side Peyton Walker, a freshman out of Flathead, was on Tech's long relay team that finished second to Carroll. The Saints' relay team was anchored by Chloe Raats, a sophomore from Bigfork. They clocked 4:09.12.

Raats also took third in the 400 and fifth in the 200 meters.

Hannah Sempf, a sophomore out of Columbia Falls, gave Carroll a second-place finish in the 3,000 steeplechase (12:12.30) and was fifth in the 5,000 (19:59.65, a PR).